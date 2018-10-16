CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Offset Gifts Cardi B With 6 Figures In Jewelry For Birthday

0 reads
Leave a comment
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Inside

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Cardi B reportedly got blessed with six figures worth of blinged out jewelry from her husband Offset on her 26th birthday. The Migos rapper gave his wife a necklace, charm bracelet and Kulture‘s name emblazoned on a set of earrings. The 3 pieces are 100 carats strong in diamonds. Cardi also spotted with the new bling Saturday night when she performed at Drake’s concert.  And that’s still not it! Offset also gave Cardi a Lambo earlier this month.

via HipHopWired.com

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest:

bmm black music month urban ac uac

Black Music Month 2018 - 25 Iconic UAC Singers (Photo Gallery)

25 photos Launch gallery

Black Music Month 2018 - 25 Iconic UAC Singers (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading Black Music Month 2018 – 25 Iconic UAC Singers (Photo Gallery)

Black Music Month 2018 - 25 Iconic UAC Singers (Photo Gallery)

birthday , cardi b , Diamonds , Jewlery , offset

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Inside
Offset Gifts Cardi B With 6 Figures In…
 1 hour ago
10.16.18
Lavell Crawford Shares Why Ice Cube Is His…
 3 hours ago
10.16.18
Paul Allen’s Relationship With Black America, Explained
 4 hours ago
10.16.18
Where Is Kierra Coles? Everything We Know About…
 4 hours ago
10.16.18
Hack Using PS4’s Messaging System Allegedly Will Brick…
 6 hours ago
10.16.18
HipHopDX Drops $3 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against 50…
 6 hours ago
10.16.18
Offset Blessed Cardi B With 6 Figures In…
 6 hours ago
10.16.18
Eddie Winslow AKA Darius McCrary Says Ex Lying…
 6 hours ago
10.16.18
‘LHHHS5’ Recap: Teairra Mari’s Sex Tape Scandal Flip…
 14 hours ago
10.15.18
Tom Misch ft. De La Soul “It Runs…
 16 hours ago
10.15.18
5 items
Hypebeast Alert: A SUPREME x The North Face…
 16 hours ago
10.15.18
JMBLYA 2017 Dallas
Chance the Rapper goes undercover
 18 hours ago
10.15.18
Yella Beezy Released From Hospital Following Shooting
 21 hours ago
10.15.18
So Ready: 6 Anticipated R&B Albums We Need…
 22 hours ago
10.15.18
Chance The Rapper Became A Lyft Driver For…
 22 hours ago
10.15.18
10 photos
Fans Hilariously React To Cardi B’s “If I…
 22 hours ago
10.15.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close