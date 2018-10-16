Cardi B reportedly got blessed with six figures worth of blinged out jewelry from her husband Offset on her 26th birthday. The Migos rapper gave his wife a necklace, charm bracelet and Kulture‘s name emblazoned on a set of earrings. The 3 pieces are 100 carats strong in diamonds. Cardi also spotted with the new bling Saturday night when she performed at Drake’s concert. And that’s still not it! Offset also gave Cardi a Lambo earlier this month.

via HipHopWired.com

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest: Offset Gifts Cardi B With 6 Figures In Jewelry For Birthday

Sears Files For Bankruptcy

Girls in DFW, Enter lilD’s ’12 Days of Christmas’ Contest!

Lavell Crawford Shares Why Ice Cube Is His Favorite Rapper, If He Could Sleep Walk + More [EXCLUSIVE]

New Music: Young Niyah – “Tell A Tale” [AUDIO]

Paul Allen’s Relationship With Black America, Explained

Kruz Newz: Watch the Texas Debate: Cruz vs O’Rourke Tonight

Kruz Newz: Judge Allows Fort Worth Girl Another Week on Life Support

Where Is Kierra Coles? Everything We Know About Missing Chicago Pregnant Postal Worker

Take The Halloween Trivia Quiz