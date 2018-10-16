CLOSE
Kruz Newz: Watch the Texas Debate: Cruz vs O’Rourke Tonight

Ted Cruz and Beto O’Rourke will square off tonight, Tuesday, October 16th at 8 p.m. in the battle for the U.S. Senate.  Click the link below to find ways to watch.

