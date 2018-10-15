Pras Speaks Blockchain Technology “For The Culture” [VIDEO]

10.15.18
Title: Pras Speaks Blockchain Technology “For The Culture”

Description: Wall Street gangsters predicts that blockchain technology, along with robotics, automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of things (IoT) will be the foundation of the fourth industrial age. Grammy winner, activist, and now tech entrepreneur Pras Michel believes this new technology can empower we the people, hence for the culture. According to him, blockchain will replace the expensive, inefficient and tedious middle man process. Thus your brand or business can cut out any middle man while having more efficient supply chains.  It’s Tech This Out…….

