Live and Loca News
Kruz Newz: Toys ‘R’ Us’ Geoffrey Made a Surprise Appearance at the Dallas Toy Preview!

0 reads
Former Toys ‘R” Us employees were not happy when Geoffrey the mascot made a surprise appearance last week at the Dallas Toy Preview. Thousands of former Toys ‘R’ Us employees are still waiting for severance pay.

The mascot was wearing a cape that featured the company’s new logo and store name, Geoffrey’s Toy Box.  Are you happy Toys ‘R’ Us might make a comeback?

