Kruz Newz: Toys ‘R’ Us’ Geoffrey Made a Surprise Appearance at the Dallas Toy Preview!

Former Toys ‘R” Us employees were not happy when Geoffrey the mascot made a surprise appearance last week at the Dallas Toy Preview. Thousands of former Toys ‘R’ Us employees are still waiting for severance pay.
The mascot was wearing a cape that featured the company’s new logo and store name, Geoffrey’s Toy Box. Are you happy Toys ‘R’ Us might make a comeback?
