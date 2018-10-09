Local DFW News
Texas Flood Destroys RV Park [VIDEO]

Road Closed Sign

Source: Oli Scarff / Getty

A bad flood recently hit Junction, Texas (which is about 4 hours away from Dallas) and destroyed an entire RV Park. It was also reported that 4 people have been confirmed to be missing and that the city lost power. Keep the people of Texas in your prayers DFW. A total of 19 people have been rescued so far. For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Source: Washington PostCBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Damage Caused By Hurricane Harvey In Houston [Photo Gallery]
Hurricane Harvey Slams Into Texas Gulf Coast
