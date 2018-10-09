Texas Flood Destroys RV Park [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

A bad flood recently hit Junction, Texas (which is about 4 hours away from Dallas) and destroyed an entire RV Park. It was also reported that 4 people have been confirmed to be missing and that the city lost power. Keep the people of Texas in your prayers DFW. A total of 19 people have been rescued so far. For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Rescue crews in boats and helicopters are searching for at least four people missing since heavy rain washed away a recreational vehicle park in a small West Texas city. https://t.co/yW9FQRKZvU — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) October 8, 2018

Source: Washington Post, CBS11 News

