Texas Flood Destroys RV Park [VIDEO]

A bad flood recently hit Junction, Texas (which is about 4 hours away from Dallas) and destroyed an entire RV Park. It was also reported that 4 people have been confirmed to be missing and that the city lost power. Keep the people of Texas in your prayers DFW. A total of 19 people have been rescued so far. For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).
Source: Washington Post, CBS11 News
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
