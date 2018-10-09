Kruz Newz: Brett Kavanaugh is the First Justice to Hire All Women Clerks

3 reads Leave a comment
Brett Kavanaugh becomes the first high court justice to hire all women as his law clerks.
Kavanaugh was confirmed Saturday in a 50-48 Senate vote.
