Kruz Newz: ‘Emergency Room Gentleman’s Lounge’ Could Cause a lot of Confusion

A new strip club in San Antonio isn’t even open yet but it is already causing concern.  Some people think with a name like Emergency Room Gentleman’s Lounge, it could be mistaken for a real emergency room.  City officials said the owner has been very understanding and are working to come up with a solution and if you are looking for a job they are hiring dancers!

