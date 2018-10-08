16 Year Old Dallas Teen Killed At Party [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
16 year old Dallas teen, Jakiyah Wrightsil, was fatally shot in the head and killed Sunday at a party at the Veridian Place apartments. The shooter, 19 year old William Hester, admitted to doing so and has since been arrested and charged with manslaughter. He insists that the shooting was an accident and the gun simply “went off” as he was playing with the gun. No word yet on if parents were present when the party took place or if this was just a teen gathering. For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).
Source: CBS11 News
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
