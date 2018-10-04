Kruz Newz: Texas Bill Will Require Students to Take a Police Safety Course Before Graduating

0 reads Leave a comment
Texas state lawmakers voted to enact the Community Safety Education Act. Which will require all high school students to take the course once before graduating. You can watch the instructional video below. Do you think this is a move in the right direction, will this help?
The goal of the act is to define the behavior and expectations of citizens and law enforcement during traffic interactions.
