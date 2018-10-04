CLOSE
Live and Loca News
Home > Live And Loca News

Kruz Newz: Texas Bill Will Require Students to Take a Police Safety Course Before Graduating

0 reads
Leave a comment

Texas state lawmakers voted to enact the Community Safety Education Act. Which will require all high school students to take the course once before graduating.  You can watch the instructional video below.  Do you think this is a move in the right direction, will this help?

The goal of the act is to define the behavior and expectations of citizens and law enforcement during traffic interactions.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

The Latest:

Radio One Celebrity Golf Classic 2018 (PHOTOS)
Radio One Celebrity Golf Classic 2018 (PHOTOS)
48 photos
High School , police , Safety , students , Texas

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close