New Music
Home > New Music

New Music: Q Money Feat. Key Glock “Streetz Baby” [VIDEO]

1 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

New music by Q Money feat. PRE artist Key Glock titled “Streetz Baby.” Are ya’ll feeling this record DFW? Comment below.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Young B

One Hit Wonder Jams That Still Make Us Dance Today

13 photos Launch gallery

One Hit Wonder Jams That Still Make Us Dance Today

Continue reading One Hit Wonder Jams That Still Make Us Dance Today

One Hit Wonder Jams That Still Make Us Dance Today

[protected-iframe id="1b9631cd5b71e0409f8d63184d23069d-51287776-57648812" info="https://giphy.com/embed/3LMChnN2mijXq" width="480" height="264" frameborder="0" class="giphy-embed"] Happy National One Hit Wonder Day! Artists who are only known for one song throughout their whole career usually get a bad rep. But isn't that better than putting out tons of subpar music? [protected-iframe id="875106d02c8fb3154008c09602a33288-51287776-57648812" info="https://giphy.com/embed/26gs7fLOYbSGbBSN2" width="480" height="268" frameborder="0" class="giphy-embed"]   Nowadays, you can make one song, add a little dance to go along, have it go viral, get another popular artist on the remix, collect your bag and we never hear from you again. Things were different 20 years ago — even 10 years ago. [protected-iframe id="4fd2ef3f6817ed06fe8915cd32951c53-51287776-57648812" info="https://giphy.com/embed/L89uX23tAl9le" width="480" height="363" frameborder="0" class="giphy-embed"]   If you had a one hit in the early 2000's that still makes folks dance in the club, you can still be as poppin' and as paid as artists with a slew of hits, if you play your cards right. Just look at the Baha Men."Who Let The Dogs Out" is still one of the most popular songs of the new millennium, and we haven't heard much from the guys since it's Summer 2000 release. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qkuu0Lwb5EM Although the group members were allegedly cheated out of nearly $200,000 of the songs profits, their single is still one of the most popular one hit wonders in the history of music. Plus we still don't know who actually let the dogs out. [protected-iframe id="fe3d4aa1a1f64e889cdc2480f6cdc1f5-51287776-57648812" info="https://giphy.com/embed/sanoHrtWDN5ew" width="480" height="260" frameborder="0" class="giphy-embed"]   Today, let's celebrate the songs that may have only been on the airwaves for a few weeks, but they live in our hearts, souls and dance routines forever and ever. via GIPHY

The Latest

key glock , q money

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nelly Has Sexual Assault Case Tossed Out
 3 hours ago
09.28.18
Shareef O’Neal To Have Heart Surgery, Sitting Out…
 4 hours ago
09.28.18
Rapper Black Ty aka Tyrese Settles American Express…
 4 hours ago
09.28.18
Tha Carter V: The Good, Bad & Ugliest…
 6 hours ago
09.28.18
Steve Harvey Is Now A Struggle Rapper, Dissed…
 7 hours ago
09.28.18
Lil Wayne Announces ‘Carter V’ Merchandise, Teams With…
 7 hours ago
09.28.18
Bill Cosby Sued by Ex Attorneys Over Legal…
 7 hours ago
09.28.18
34 items
So Far, Twitter Has Already Deemed ‘Tha Carter…
 15 hours ago
09.28.18
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise’s SCOTUS Win Put A Target…
 15 hours ago
09.27.18
Myth Buster: Lil Wayne Actually Releases ‘Tha Carter…
 16 hours ago
09.28.18
Young M.A “Car Confessions,” Action Bronson “White Bronco”…
 20 hours ago
09.27.18
13 items
PlayStation Plays Nice, Will Allow Cross-Play Starting With…
 22 hours ago
09.27.18
Legacy: Kelis’ “Milkshake” Lives On In These Sexy…
 24 hours ago
09.27.18
8 photos
Cardi B Is Bodying Paris Fashion Week—See The…
 1 day ago
09.27.18
15 items
Believe Survivors: Protest Photos At Kavanaugh Senate Hearing
 1 day ago
09.27.18
Kingpin Back: Trailer For ‘Daredevil’ Season 3 Drops,…
 1 day ago
09.27.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close