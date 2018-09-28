Kruz Newz: 17 Arrested in Apple Store Robbery Ring

As reported by KRON 4, 17 suspects have been arrested for stealing $1 million in products from Apple stores across California.

These crimes allegedly hit 19 counties, including the thefts in Santa Rosa, Emeryville, and Corte Madera over the last month. The defendants are being charged with coming into the stores in large groups wearing hoodies and quickly taking display products.

On September 25, seven suspects were arrested and booked in Alameda County Jail. Another is in custody in Sonoma County.At this time, nine other arrest warrants have been given to remaining suspects.