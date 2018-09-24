Local DFW News
A Little Justice: Officer Amber Guyger Fired For Killing Dallas Man In Apartment [VIDEO]

Source: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / Getty

Officer Amber Guyger has just been fired for killing Botham Jean. For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

RELATED: Heartbreaking: Botham Jean Avoided Police And Once Said, ‘Mom, I Don’t Want To Be Stopped’

RELATED: Dallas Police Officers Used Pepper Balls To Silence Peaceful Protesters [VIDEO]

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police
Close