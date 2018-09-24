A Little Justice: Officer Amber Guyger Fired For Killing Dallas Man In Apartment [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Officer Amber Guyger has just been fired for killing Botham Jean. For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

RELATED: Heartbreaking: Botham Jean Avoided Police And Once Said, ‘Mom, I Don’t Want To Be Stopped’

#BREAKING – The police officer who shot and killed her neighbor, was summoned to Dallas Police Department headquarters today and fired. #AmberGuyger #BothamJean https://t.co/3fw3C7IP55 — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) September 24, 2018

RELATED: Dallas Police Officers Used Pepper Balls To Silence Peaceful Protesters [VIDEO]

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: