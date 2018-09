Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

A group of peaceful protesters in Dallas were hit with pepper balls by a police officer yesterday (September 11). The protesters were out there to support and raise awareness around the shooting of Botham Jean, who was killed by DPD officer Amber Guyger. For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices).

Dallas police chief "concerned" about pepper balls used during demonstration: https://t.co/HUQzM5p5Xz pic.twitter.com/rl2te7oBZH — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) September 11, 2018

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

