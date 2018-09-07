Dallas Police Officer “Accidentally” Kills 26-Year-Old In Southside Flats Apartments, Wrong Unit [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
A Dallas Police officer, unnamed at this time, somehow got into the apartment unit of another resident at Southside Flats Apartments and killed him last night (September 6, 2018). The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Black man, Botham Shem Jean. The police officer claims it was an accident. For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices).
This is an ongoing investigation so we’ll just have to hope that justice will be served. People on Twitter are already asking questions in this very strange case, that ended in a Black man being killed for nothing.
Source: CBS11 News
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
