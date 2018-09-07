Dallas Police Officer “Accidentally” Kills 26-Year-Old In Southside Flats Apartments, Wrong Unit [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

A Dallas Police officer, unnamed at this time, somehow got into the apartment unit of another resident at Southside Flats Apartments and killed him last night (September 6, 2018). The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Black man, Botham Shem Jean. The police officer claims it was an accident. For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices).

A local man has died after being shot inside his own apartment by an off-duty Dallas Police Department officer who went inside the wrong unit. https://t.co/yZBO8rvecp — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) September 7, 2018

This is an ongoing investigation so we’ll just have to hope that justice will be served. People on Twitter are already asking questions in this very strange case, that ended in a Black man being killed for nothing.

ST LUCIA (Naked Departure) — BOTHAM SHEM JEAN — A St Lucian man was killed late Thursday when a disoriented Dallas police officer, returning home from her shift, entered the wrong apartment and eventually opened fire on the innocent tenant. Deceased is Botham Jean, 26. pic.twitter.com/hqYRd95uK7 — Naked Departure (@SheriVeronica) September 7, 2018

Botham Shem Jean. This story about a cop entering wrong apartment and shooting a man dead makes no sense.

1. Why doesn't she know her own apartment? How long has she lived there?

2. Was the door unlocked? Highly unlikely in an apartment setting. Why would her key fit his door? — #FreeHealthcareForAll (@shrewst) September 7, 2018

This is so wild and so sad. I’m so sorry to the family of Botham Shem Jean, my heart goes out to you for your loss. I need SO much more info. How do you accidentally enter someone else’s apartment, see furniture that isn’t yours and assume you have an intruder, then shoot them?😢 https://t.co/4Tjj804P2z — LBG of the Lazy Nation #XboxAddict💚 (@LazyBlackGamer) September 7, 2018

Every moment of silence in not revealing her name to the press and public reeks of scurrying for damage control. His name was Botham Shem Jean. He deserved better from his local law enforcement. — Gil Magaña (@AstromechFreud) September 7, 2018

Botham Shem Jean was just in his apartment, daring to live, when a cop came in and killed him? Take her to jail. Prosecute her now. https://t.co/W8RsXqiqLP — darcy (@darcylou) September 7, 2018

What the hell? Why is this officer on administrative leave? She should be in jail. She walked into the WRONG apartment & killed Botham Shem Jean who lived there. Even if there was a supposed "altercation" she was off duty AND in the WRONG apartment. I can't even believe this. https://t.co/LWND8Jxodp — Chiquandra C. Cross™ (@ChiquandraCross) September 7, 2018

In this morning's criminal justice news, an unidentified killer cop with Dallas PD broke into the apartment of 26yo Botham Shem Jean – supposedly thinking the cop was entering her own apartment – then shot Jean dead for sport. She's on paid leave/vacation pending investigation. https://t.co/BDm3XRLZnt — T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) September 7, 2018

A @HardingU graduate from St. Lucia was fatally shot Thursday night by a Dallas police officer who mistakenly entered the wrong apartment. I'm told Botham Shem Jean, 26, graduated in 2015.@dallasnews has details on the shooting https://t.co/jf62aHEkak@CofCnews — Bobby Ross Jr. (@bobbyross) September 7, 2018

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

