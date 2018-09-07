Local DFW News
Home > Local DFW News

Dallas Police Officer “Accidentally” Kills 26-Year-Old In Southside Flats Apartments, Wrong Unit [VIDEO]

121 reads
Leave a comment
San Francisco Public Attorneys Hold 'Hands Up, Don't Shoot' Demonstration

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

A Dallas Police officer, unnamed at this time, somehow got into the apartment unit of another resident at Southside Flats Apartments and killed him last night (September 6, 2018). The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Black man, Botham Shem Jean. The police officer claims it was an accident. For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices).

This is an ongoing investigation so we’ll just have to hope that justice will be served. People on Twitter are already asking questions in this very strange case, that ended in a Black man being killed for nothing.

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police
56 photos

The Latest:

Dallas , police , shooting , Southside Flats Apartments , TM

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2017 BET Hip Hop Awards
#WordEyeHeard: Offset Walks Runway During NYFW
 1 hour ago
09.07.18
Justin Bieber In Concert - 2016 Purpose World Tour - Los Angeles, CA
#WordEyeHeard: Post Malone Escapes Death Again, After Car…
 2 hours ago
09.07.18
AFROPUNK Editor Resigns For This (Not-So) Shocking Reason
 6 hours ago
09.07.18
QUIZ: Which Millennial Milf Muva Are You?
 6 hours ago
09.07.18
Nas Unleashes Instagram Fade On Ex-Wife Kelis, Denies…
 11 hours ago
09.07.18
STD’s Are On The Rise So Here Are…
 14 hours ago
09.06.18
Casanova ft. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie “Down…
 15 hours ago
09.06.18
Nas Denies Abusing Kelis, Opens Up About Custody…
 17 hours ago
09.06.18
23 items
Burt Reynolds And Black Celebrities Pictured Through The…
 18 hours ago
09.06.18
One-Hit Rap Wonder Vanilla Ice Was Onboard Quarantined…
 20 hours ago
09.06.18
Young Thug Charged With All The Felonies
 21 hours ago
09.06.18
Burt Reynolds, Actor Who Criticized Hollywood’s Lack Of…
 21 hours ago
09.06.18
24 items
The Best & Most Hilarious Colin Kaepernick Nike…
 21 hours ago
09.06.18
We Finally Get Our First Look At Marvel’s…
 21 hours ago
09.06.18
Young Thug Hit With Eight Felonies Over 2017…
 21 hours ago
09.06.18
Virgil Abloh Designs Limited-Edition Moët & Chandon Champagne…
 21 hours ago
09.06.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close