Kruz Newz: The Cleveland Browns Have Won Their First Game since 2016!

The Cleveland Browns have won their first game in 635 days and end the 19-game winless streak!! This also means those Cleveland Browns Budlight Fridges will open (see below.)

Also, don’t forget to check out the video (below) of the Browns fan catching a possum at the game lol!

Baker Mayfield Leads the Cleveland Browns Win Their First NFL Game in 635 Days https://t.co/Thsni4uE6H pic.twitter.com/6yTmgdsQ0L — The Source Magazine (@TheSource) September 21, 2018

Cleveland, the @Browns won. The fridges are open. Go celebrate with a Bud Light. You’ve earned it. pic.twitter.com/RvjJ0WvpyO — Bud Light (@budlight) September 21, 2018

Nbd, just a Browns fan catching a possum tonight at the stadium pic.twitter.com/MxMWFWh4jS — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) September 21, 2018

