Kruz Newz: The Cleveland Browns Have Won Their First Game since 2016!

The Cleveland Browns have won their first game in 635 days and end the 19-game winless streak!!  This also means those Cleveland Browns Budlight Fridges will open (see below.)

Also, don’t forget to check out the video (below) of the Browns fan catching a possum at the game lol!

