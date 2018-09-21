Kruz Newz: The Cleveland Browns Have Won Their First Game since 2016!

0 reads Leave a comment
The Cleveland Browns have won their first game in 635 days and end the 19-game winless streak!! This also means those Cleveland Browns Budlight Fridges will open (see below.)
Also, don’t forget to check out the video (below) of the Browns fan catching a possum at the game lol!
The Latest:
