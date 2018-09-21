KRUZ NEWZ: Forbes Says Dallas Cowboys Are #1 for 12th Year in a Row!

Dallas has made another #1 on those lists and it’s Forbes this time. Forbes has released it’s most valuable NFL team and it’s the Cowboys, who are worth $5 Billion!!

The Dallas Cowboys have not been to the Super Bowl in 23 years, but their league-leading revenue ($864 million) makes them the NFL’s most valuable team. The Cowboys, worth $5 billion, a 4% increase from last year, retain the top spot for the 12thconsecutive year.

The NFL's most valuable teams: 1. Dallas Cowboys

2. New England Patriots

3. New York Giantshttps://t.co/5VynVpO1YX pic.twitter.com/fkjqXqWab0 — Forbes (@Forbes) September 20, 2018

