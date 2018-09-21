CLOSE
Live and Loca News
Home > Live And Loca News

KRUZ NEWZ: Forbes Says Dallas Cowboys Are #1 for 12th Year in a Row!

0 reads
Leave a comment

Dallas has made another #1 on those lists and it’s Forbes this time.  Forbes has released it’s most valuable NFL team and it’s the Cowboys, who are worth $5 Billion!!

The Dallas Cowboys have not been to the Super Bowl in 23 years, but their league-leading revenue ($864 million) makes them the NFL’s most valuable team.  The Cowboys, worth $5 billion, a 4% increase from last year, retain the top spot for the 12thconsecutive year.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

The Latest:

Kevin Hart In Dallas (PHOTOS)
Kevin Hart in Dallas, TX
4 photos
5 billion , DALLAS COWBOYS , Forbes , list , most valuable

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Security Struggle: Yasiel Puig’s Home Burglarized 4th Time,…
 1 hour ago
09.21.18
‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Swings Past ‘God of War’, Now…
 2 hours ago
09.21.18
Nick Cannon Welcomes Kanye West Back From The…
 2 hours ago
09.21.18
Uncle Murda & Dave East “Hold Up,” 6lack…
 12 hours ago
09.20.18
Suge Knight Pleads No Contest To Manslaughter, Will…
 17 hours ago
09.20.18
Suge Knight Takes Plea Deal, Gets 28 Year…
 17 hours ago
09.20.18
8 items
Lil Wayne’s ‘Tha Carter V’ Drops At Midnight,…
 17 hours ago
09.20.18
Ron DeSantis Distances Himself From Racist Donor But…
 18 hours ago
09.20.18
COTODAMA & Abbey Road Join Forces, Introduces New…
 18 hours ago
09.20.18
Kanye West Debuts YEEZY Basketball Sneaker On Instagram
 19 hours ago
09.20.18
Murder Trial For Suge Knight Finally Moves Forward
 19 hours ago
09.20.18
18 items
South Side Yeezy Back: Twitter Reacts To Kanye…
 20 hours ago
09.20.18
Global Grind Top 5: The Most Anticipated Fall…
 21 hours ago
09.20.18
Kanye West IG Checks Nick Cannon, Drake and…
 21 hours ago
09.20.18
NFL Picks Maroon 5 For Super Bowl Halftime…
 22 hours ago
09.20.18
Snoop Dogg Says F*ck Donald Trump, His Supporters…
 23 hours ago
09.20.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close