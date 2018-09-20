Local DFW News
A Serial Rapist Is On The Loose In Dallas [VIDEO]

USA, Texas, Aerial photograph of the Dallas skyline at sunrise

Source: Westend61 / Getty

A serial rapist is on the loose in Dallas. So far police believe the person who committed a rape yesterday (Sept. 19) is the same person who committed a rape last week (Sept. 12). Oddly, both rapes happened on a Wednesday. Information regarding how the suspect strikes is reported that he will knock on his victim’s door and then force his way in. Be advised: Do not open your door for strangers. This is an ongoing investigation and the description of the suspect is vague at this time. For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

