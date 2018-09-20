A Serial Rapist Is On The Loose In Dallas [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

A serial rapist is on the loose in Dallas. So far police believe the person who committed a rape yesterday (Sept. 19) is the same person who committed a rape last week (Sept. 12). Oddly, both rapes happened on a Wednesday. Information regarding how the suspect strikes is reported that he will knock on his victim’s door and then force his way in. Be advised: Do not open your door for strangers. This is an ongoing investigation and the description of the suspect is vague at this time. For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices).

Dallas Police Looking For Rape Suspect That Struck At Least Twice https://t.co/ESR6F3KeSF — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) September 20, 2018

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: