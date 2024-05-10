En El Barrio: Chanel Lopez of Swag Attack Beauty

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

This week for En El Barrio, we are heading to the west side, Bedford to be exact and tapping in with the artist, entrepreneur, mother, wife, and business owner of the beauty spa and academy- Fahget the Chanel bag, we wit Chanel with Swag Attack Beauty, Ms. Chanel Lopez! Chanel is a true woman of the DFW, with roots starting in Dallas, and her business flourishing in Bedford, Chanel has prioritized not just helping others feel amazing about how they look, but also educating others on the beauty trade itself, and most importantly keeping in mind her community in every endeavor she takes- including her pricing, the services she offers, and even the events she attends or the companies she collaborates with. We wanted to tap in with Ms. Chanel about her journey moving across the metroplex, and even more about how she is able to maintain and honor her roots along her path.

Please make sure to follow along Chanel’s journey at seagattackbeauty.com or on her social medias @swagattackbeauty