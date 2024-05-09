Listen Live
HomeContests

Jones Monroe On Being A “Jack of All Trades” in Hip-Hop

| 05.09.24
Dismiss

To say that rising hip-hop artist Jones Monroe is a “Jack of All Trades” would be an understatement. The Terrell, TX native is somewhat of a musical prodigy, learning the piano at age 5 and training in opera at age 7. With a rich musical palate, she has crafted a sound and style that’s uniquely hers. In this interview, she chats with RoyalTea about her musical journey, her latest single “Koolaid,” and what’s up next for her!

SEE ALSO

Jones Monroe On Being A “Jack of All Trades” in Hip-Hop  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from 97.9 The Beat
Trending
News

Drake’s OVO Store In London Vandalized Amidst Kendrick Lamar Battle

18 items
Sports

Michael Irvin Let Go From NFL Network, X Says We’re Losing Recipes

Ashanti Tacos and Tequila Graphic 5 items
Local

5 Songs Ashanti Should Perform at Tacos and Tequila Festival

97.9 Community Graphic
Local

97.9 The Beat Community Events to Attend

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close