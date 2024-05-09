Ella Mai May Have A Human In Her Stomach After ALL

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Leave it up to the internet & Instagram to keep, and delete all gossip, and glory from topic to topic. The one and only

Ella Mai has been out of the public eye for about 6 months. According to reports her and NBA star Jason Tatum have been in

a private relationship since 2020. Press play to see how and why these reports are becoming more and more true. Is it a boy or a girl, well lets just

say P-skillz will keep you updated as this story develops.

Tune into The Flight Zone weekdays from 3 to 7pm