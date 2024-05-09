Listen Live
Entertainment

Ella Mai May Have A Human In Her Stomach After ALL

Published on May 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Beat Featured Video
CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Leave it up to the internet & Instagram to keep, and delete all gossip, and glory from topic to topic. The one and only

Ella Mai has been out of the public eye for about 6 months. According to reports her and NBA star Jason Tatum have been in

a private relationship since 2020. Press play to see how and why these reports are becoming more and more true. Is it a boy or a girl, well lets just

say P-skillz will keep you updated as this story develops.

Tune into The Flight Zone weekdays from 3 to 7pm  

 

SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

Ella Mai

More from 97.9 The Beat
Trending
News

Drake’s OVO Store In London Vandalized Amidst Kendrick Lamar Battle

18 items
Sports

Michael Irvin Let Go From NFL Network, X Says We’re Losing Recipes

Ashanti Tacos and Tequila Graphic 5 items
Local

5 Songs Ashanti Should Perform at Tacos and Tequila Festival

97.9 Community Graphic
Local

97.9 The Beat Community Events to Attend

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close