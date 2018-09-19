15 Dogs Rescued In South Dallas Living In Harsh Conditions [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
15 dogs were rescued in South Dallas from a home where they were living in harsh conditions. A man who noticed the poor health of one of the dogs whose bones were hanging out, called police. That same man who helped to save the dogs, was then given a $436 citation ticket by DAS police for allegedly interfering with the investigation. For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices).
Source: CBS11 News
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
