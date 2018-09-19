15 Dogs Rescued In South Dallas Living In Harsh Conditions [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

15 dogs were rescued in South Dallas from a home where they were living in harsh conditions. A man who noticed the poor health of one of the dogs whose bones were hanging out, called police. That same man who helped to save the dogs, was then given a $436 citation ticket by DAS police for allegedly interfering with the investigation. For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices).

Some animal advocates are demanding answers after a man who reported a case of animal cruelty in Dallas ended up with a citation instead. https://t.co/o5LS6nv7fs pic.twitter.com/mfraMKsTPY — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) September 19, 2018

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: