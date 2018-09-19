Local DFW News
15 Dogs Rescued In South Dallas Living In Harsh Conditions [VIDEO]

bulldog bitting toys

Source: Carol Yepes / Getty

15 dogs were rescued in South Dallas from a home where they were living in harsh conditions. A man who noticed the poor health of one of the dogs whose bones were hanging out, called police. That same man who helped to save the dogs, was then given a $436 citation ticket by DAS police for allegedly interfering with the investigation. For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Da Brat’s Adorable Dogs [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
3 photos

Animal Cruelty , Dallas , dogs , Pets

photos
