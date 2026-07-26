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Duke Energy Demonstrates Dangers of Power Lines

Duke Energy's line demonstration trailer is used to show how dangerous electric currents can be.

Published on July 26, 2026
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A utility truck with equipment on a trailer parked in a grassy area, with a worker standing nearby.
Source: FOX 59

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — It’s a reminder FOX59/CBS4 issues every time severe weather strikes: don’t go near downed power lines. Duke Energy’s live line demonstration trailer is used to show just how dangerous the electric currents can be.

Lineman Jason Washburn instructed his colleagues to hold up a series of objects to the lines to mimic what can happen if they’re handled with improper gear, or if people get too close. First up was a faulty glove, worn by professionals like Washburn when trying to make repairs. Instantaneously, the glove lit up, heated to 30,000 degrees in just a fraction of a second.

The gloves are tested before every job and sent off to labs every three months for dielectric testing to ensure they’re airtight. If there’s any kind of issue, they’re taken out of service.

“If we get in there and there’s a hole in there in our glove, it can be catastrophic,” Washburn said.

Without any kind of protective gear, the impacts of the power lines can be even more intense. A hot dog, used to imitate human flesh, showed what can happen if people deal with downed lines. Similar to the glove, it immediately lit up.

Washburn explained that it’s not just direct contact that’s dangerous. He said “step potential” of electric currents can be felt up to 30 feet away from the source.

“Imagine throwing a stone in the water, you have the ripples coming out and the ripples get smaller over time. That’s what a power line is doing if it’s making contact with the ground,” Washburn said.

The demonstration trailer is used to educate first responders, road crews and kids on the life-or-death nature of power lines. Two years ago, Hendricks County Sheriff’s Deputy Fred Fislar was fatally injured on the job after coming into contact with one.

“If you find a situation where you’re unsure about something, we would much rather come out and speak with you and respond to help than to respond to a tragedy,” Washburn said.

While Duke’s trailer can be turned on and off with ease, that’s not the case for lines that come down during storms or accidents. Washburn said it’s always best to treat every power line as if it’s live and leave the cleanup and repair to the professionals.

“If people are more aware about power lines and they take that home with them, they keep themselves safe, then these demonstrations are worth it,” Washburn said.

Duke Energy Demonstrates Dangers of Power Lines was originally published on wibc.com

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