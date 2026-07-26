The People You Don’t See Still Matter

Homelessness exists in unseen areas, making the issue invisible to many.

Soul 2 Soul Charity focuses on building relationships and treating people with respect.

Community support can make a big difference in helping the unhoused in Grand Prairie.

A conversation with Soul 2 Soul Charity changed the way I looked at Grand Prairie.

When most people think about homelessness, they picture what they see at busy intersections or under highway bridges. If you drive through Grand Prairie, you might assume the city doesn’t have much of an unhoused population at all.

But during my conversation with the team at Soul 2 Soul Charity, I learned that’s not the reality.

The reality is that many of these communities exist just out of sight—spread throughout wooded areas, tucked behind businesses, and in places most of us would never think to look. The issue isn’t that people aren’t there. It’s that many have simply become invisible.

That conversation hit me differently than most interviews.

Not just because of the facts, but because it became personal.

My father is currently without housing.

So as they spoke about restoring dignity, building relationships, and making sure people know they’re seen, I wasn’t just hearing the story as a radio host or journalist. I was hearing it as a son.

That’s something I’ll carry with me long after the cameras stopped rolling.

Soul 2 Soul Charity was founded by siblings Amiya and Jerrod Collins with a simple belief: serving people isn’t just about handing out meals or clothing—it’s about reminding someone they still matter. Since launching the organization, they’ve brought volunteers, businesses, and families together to provide food, clothing, essential resources, and genuine human connection to people experiencing homelessness in Grand Prairie. What started as a Christmas outreach has grown into a year-round mission built on compassion and community.

One thing I appreciated about this interview was that it never felt like they were trying to “save” anyone.

They talked about listening before speaking.

Learning people’s names.

Understanding their stories.

Treating every person with the same respect we’d want for our own family.

That’s a message we don’t hear enough.

It’s easy to judge someone’s situation when you’ve never lived it. It’s much harder to extend grace. But if life has taught me anything, it’s that none of us are immune to hardship. Sometimes all it takes is one unexpected event, one job loss, one medical emergency, or one life-changing moment to completely alter someone’s path.

That’s why community matters.

That’s why organizations like Soul 2 Soul Charity matter.

And that’s why events like the Summer Splash BBQ are bigger than a fun day with water battles and great food.

Every team registration, every donation, every sponsorship, and every purchase helps fund the work they’re doing to reach people who are too often forgotten. It helps provide meals, clothing, resources, and hope to our unhoused neighbors throughout Grand Prairie.

I hope when you watch this interview, you don’t just hear statistics.

I hope you hear humanity.

Because behind every tent, every backpack, and every person sleeping outside is someone’s child… someone’s parent… someone’s friend.

They’re somebody.

And they deserve to be seen.

— Spaceboifresh 🛸💚