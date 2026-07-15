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Social Media Wants Tory Lanez To Go Away & Do His Jail Bid

Tory Lanez Is Doing His Best Lucious Lyon Impression With New Prison Double Album On The Way

Also, it says a lot that Lanez is still finding ways to make money after shooting a Black woman, and people are proudly supporting him.

Published on July 15, 2026
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  • After two tracks leaked on the internet, leading people to wonder if they are real or AI-produced, TMZ Hip Hop shared exclusive details from sources close to the matter, confirming the Canadian musician who was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion is dropping a double album.
  • According to the celebrity gossip site, the artwork for the project, which features a man with his face wrapped in a red cloth, is a reference to the brutal prison attack he was involved in, where he claims he was stabbed 16 times by another inmate and suffered two collapsed lungs and permanent facial scarring.
  • Of course, his fans are excited to hear new music from him, and others are hilariously comparing him to Lucious Lyon (Terrence Howard) from the hit Fox drama, Empire, who famously made a song called "Snitch Bitch" while he was locked up on the show.
Social Media Wants Tory Lanez To Go Away & Do His Jail Bid
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / Tory Lanez

Felon Tory Lanez isn’t letting his 10-year bid behind bars stop him from giving his “umbrellas,” aka fans, new auto-tuned jams.

After two tracks leaked on the internet, leading people to wonder if they are real or AI-produced, TMZ Hip Hop shared exclusive details from sources close to the matter, confirming the Canadian musician who was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion is dropping a double album.

Lanez then hopped on social media, sharing the news about the album and sharing the artwork for the double-album project.

TMZ Hip Hop also notes that one disc will be devoted to him “rapping” while the other will focus on him “singing.”

Oh joy (insert sarcasm).

According to the celebrity gossip site, the artwork for the project, which features a man with his face wrapped in a red cloth, is a reference to the brutal prison attack he was involved in, where he claims he was stabbed 16 times by another inmate and suffered two collapsed lungs and permanent facial scarring.

Insert eye roll.

Of course, his fans are excited to hear new music from him, and others are hilariously comparing him to Lucious Lyon (Terrence Howard) from the hit Fox drama, Empire, who famously made a song called “Snitch Bitch” while he was locked up on the show.

Also, it says a lot that Lanez is still finding ways to make money after shooting a Black woman, and people are proudly supporting him.

That’s a whole other story.

Add this album to the list of music we WON’T be excited for.

You can see more reactions below.

Tory Lanez Is Doing His Best Lucious Lyon Impression With New Prison Double Album On The Way was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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