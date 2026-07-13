Summer Camp Series: Indoor Field Day at Toca Social

Source: P.Skills / Urban One

Our Summer Camp Series continued with an exciting stop at TOCA Social for an action-packed Indoor Field Day filled with friendly competition, teamwork, and nonstop fun.

✕

Participants took on a variety of interactive soccer-inspired games and challenges, putting their skills to the test while cheering each other on every step of the way. Beyond the competition, the event was all about bringing people together, creating new connections, and enjoying a unique indoor experience that kept the energy high from start to finish. Whether attendees were aiming for the top of the leaderboard or simply soaking in the atmosphere, everyone walked away with unforgettable memories and plenty of highlights. Watch our video recap to relive some of the best moments from an incredible day and see why this was one of the standout events in our Summer Camp Series.