9 protesters who were arrested outside of the Dallas Cowboys game on Sunday (Sept 16, 2018) remain in jail. Their cause? Being a voice for Botham Jean who was senselessly killed by Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger in his own apartment. For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices).

Dozens Protest In Dallas For Jailed Protesters In Fort Worth Over Botham Jean Killing https://t.co/g2n0j5RYCx — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) September 18, 2018

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

