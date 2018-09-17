CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#WordEyeHeard: Ric Flair Uses ‘Ric Flair Drip’ as Wedding Entrance Song [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment
Hulk Hogan's Hulkamania Tour Hits Perth

Source: Paul Kane / Getty

Hip-Hop and professional wrestling have enjoyed an on and off relationship for decades and while many were disappointed to hear Hulk Hogan sling the “N” word the way he did, Ric Flair continues to enjoy beloved wrestling icon status in the culture.

So much so that not too long ago the Nature Boy was the subject of the hit Migos track “Ric Flair Drip” and on September 13 the WWE/WCW legend used the Hip-Hop track for his entrance song as he walked down the aisle, for the fifth time. Yes, he got married to long time partner Wendy Barlow at the tender age of 69. We can’t hate on the man though. He’s been nothing but flash and class since making his wrestling debut in 1972 using a playboy persona and outspoken characteristics to capture the imaginations of many a fan.

Check out the video of Ric Flair rocking out to “Ric Flair Drip” below and let out a “WOOO!” for the champ one time.

via HipHopWired

Migos Perform At #979Carshow
Migos at 97.9 The Beat Dub Car Show 2017
11 photos

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

 

The Latest:

lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard , ric flair drip , ric flair drip wedding song , ric flair wedding

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Hulk Hogan's Hulkamania Tour Hits Perth
#WordEyeHeard: Ric Flair Uses ‘Ric Flair Drip’ as…
 52 mins ago
09.17.18
Webbie At Moe's Customs Auto Show
Webbie Scolds Sons on Camera for Being in…
 2 hours ago
09.17.18
Meek Mill’s Next Album Will Have A Song…
 3 hours ago
09.17.18
God Is A Woman: Jada Pinkett Smith’s Most…
 3 hours ago
09.17.18
As Requested: Here’s All The Music From Episode…
 13 hours ago
09.17.18
‘Insecure’ Recap: The #NathanNavy Is Starting To Sink
 13 hours ago
09.17.18
Mans Can Dance: See These Guys Prove That…
 23 hours ago
09.16.18
Nas & Santigold Kicked Off Lauryn Hill Tour…
 1 day ago
09.16.18
Drake Is Not Banging An 18-Year-Old, We’re Pretty…
 1 day ago
09.16.18
The Power Of You Teens Teaches Black Girls…
 1 day ago
09.16.18
Later: Lauryn Hill Removes Santigold & Nas From…
 1 day ago
09.16.18
Ariana Grande Pens Tribute To Mac Miller
 1 day ago
09.16.18
Boom Block Party: Bri Steves Continues To Put…
 1 day ago
09.16.18
Machine Gun Kelly’s Goons Fade Actor Who Called…
 1 day ago
09.16.18
National Park Service Grants HBCUs $8.6M To Conserve…
 1 day ago
09.16.18
Man Wrongfully Convicted Of Murder Advocates For Reading…
 1 day ago
09.16.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close