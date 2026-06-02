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Johnson County Mother Charged for Leaving 2-Month-Old in Hot Car

Franklin police said 25-year-old Kylie Grace Miller left her 2-month-old son in the car while she went into Meijer to pick up a DoorDash order.

Published on June 2, 2026
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FRANKLIN, Ind. — A Franklin woman faces a felony neglect charge after police said she left her 2-month-old son in a hot car with a gun while she completed a DoorDash order.

According to the Franklin Police Department, Kylie Grace Miller, 25, was inside a Meijer in Johnson County over the weekend while her baby was crying in the car out in the parking lot. Officers were called to the store Sunday afternoon after a person noticed the child inside the car, which was not running.

Police said the vehicle’s front windows were rolled up completely and the back windows were cracked a few inches.

Officers were able to get the boy out of the hot car and put him in an air-conditioned police car.

Miller claimed she left her son in the car because he was sleeping and only planned to be in Meijer for a few minutes to pick up a DoorDash order. Franklin police said the DoorDash app showed Miller had been inside the store between 12 and 20 minutes.

Miller has been charged with one count of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony. She has since been released from jail after posting a $10,000 bond.

Johnson County Mother Charged for Leaving 2-Month-Old in Hot Car was originally published on wibc.com

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