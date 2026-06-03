Paxtons Hit Pause on Divorce Drama as Senate Race Heats Up

Source: The Dallas Morning News/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Well, Texas politics just served up another plot twist.

After months of headlines, court filings, and public speculation, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and State Sen. Angela Paxton appear to be stepping back from what was expected to be a very public divorce trial. A judge recently removed the case from the trial docket after both sides indicated they’re making progress toward a resolution outside the courtroom.

Angela Paxton filed for divorce in July 2025, citing “biblical grounds” and accusing her husband of adultery. At the time, she said recent discoveries led her to believe remaining in the marriage was no longer healthy for her, her children, or her husband. The filing quickly became one of the most talked-about stories in Texas politics, especially given Ken Paxton’s previous impeachment battle and longstanding controversy surrounding allegations of infidelity.

Now, attorneys for the couple say they’ve made substantial progress toward an amicable agreement and no longer need a trial date.

And while the family drama may be moving behind closed doors, the political spotlight isn’t going anywhere.

Fresh off his Republican primary victory over longtime U.S. Senator John Cornyn, Paxton is already shifting into general election mode. This week, he visited the White House, meeting with President Donald Trump and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick as Republicans begin rallying support ahead of November.

Paxton will face Democratic candidate James Talarico in what is expected to be one of the most closely watched races in the country.

As for the divorce? We’ll see where things land. For now, the courtroom is quiet, the campaign trail is loud, and Texans are watching both stories unfold in real time.

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