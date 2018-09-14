Kruz Newz: Who wants a Free Burger from Wendy’s?

0 reads Leave a comment
Through Sept. 30, Wendy’s is offering free burgers (a Dave’s single), with any purchase made thru the Wendy’s app and I heard you can do it as many times as you want!
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- Former Plano Radio Host Gets Life In Prison For Sexual Child Abuse And Attempted Capital Murder [VIDEO]
- Bossip on WETV Recap: Hat-Fishing Men Get Put On Blast
- DC Young Fly Breaks Down His Face Tattoo
- Plies Has A Pop Quiz For The Ladies Only (Parental Advisory)
- Eminem ft. Joyner Lucas “Lucky You,” Future “31 Days” & More | Daily Visuals 9.13.18
- 3 Things We Learned From Tami Roman On Bossip on WeTV
- NYPD Cops Arrested In Prostitution And Gambling Sting
- JBL Extends Partnership With The NBA, Adds New Stars To Current Roster of NBA Ambassadors
- Here’s Everything That Happened Behind The Scenes At The Savage x Fenty Show
- Swizz Beatz Unveils ‘Poison’ Cover, New Single With Lil Wayne
comments – add yours