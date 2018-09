Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

A man was shot yesterday (September 13, 2018) at the DART train station in Dallas. The shooter, whose name has not been release yet, claims it was in self-defense because the victim came at him first. The bullet wounds were not life-threatening. For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices).

Man Arrested After Shooting On DART Train https://t.co/CpW2iA2Bne — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) September 13, 2018

Source: CBSNews

-Farlin Ave

