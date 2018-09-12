CLOSE
Live and Loca News
Home > Live And Loca News

Kruz Newz: Man Saves Stranger from Machete Attack

0 reads
Leave a comment

This man right here is a real-life superhero.

A woman was being chased by her machete-wielding boyfriend into a Starbucks in Bakersfield, California on Sunday morning.  That’s when Blaine Hodge jumped between them, both he and the woman were stabbed multiple times and taken to the hospital. The woman is still in critical condition.  Blain Hodge’s girlfriend said she was not surprised by his heroic actions and that he’d do it again!

 

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

The Latest:

Lil Baby LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS)
Lil Baby LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS)
12 photos
Blaine Hodge , california , Machete , Starbucks , stranger

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close