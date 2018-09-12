Kruz Newz: Man Saves Stranger from Machete Attack

This man right here is a real-life superhero.

A woman was being chased by her machete-wielding boyfriend into a Starbucks in Bakersfield, California on Sunday morning. That’s when Blaine Hodge jumped between them, both he and the woman were stabbed multiple times and taken to the hospital. The woman is still in critical condition. Blain Hodge’s girlfriend said she was not surprised by his heroic actions and that he’d do it again!

"I couldn't just let her die": Hero shielded woman from machete-wielding man at a California Starbucks https://t.co/F8r0SYnjte pic.twitter.com/k3RacmU4bd — Newsweek (@Newsweek) September 11, 2018

