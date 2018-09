Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

1 man is dead in Garland, TX after allegedly threatening to rob victims, Quan Tran and his girlfriend. Quan, in self defense, fatally shot the unnamed man, whose name has not been released yet. For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

