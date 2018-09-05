Evergreen Content
Boss Up! 30 Rappers Who Have Their Own Record Labels

Did you know that your favorite rapper is also probably a boss? Check out these artists that have their own record labels, even though they have (in the past) or still do business with major labels.

  1. Chief Keef – Glo Gang

    Rock The Bells - San Bernardino, CA - Day 1

    Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

  2. Boosie Badazz- Bad Azz Syndicate

    MTV Sucker Free Presents Lil Boosie And Fantasia

    Source: Bryan Bedder / Getty

  3. P. Diddy – Bad Boy

    Bad Boy Reunion Tour

    Source: Shun Atkins / Ovid Media / Shun Atkins / Ovid Media

  4. Meek Mill – Dream Chasers

    Meek Mill Album 2015

    Source: Label / Label

  5. T.I. – Grand Hustle

    32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Press Room

    Source: Jim Spellman / Getty

  6. Drake – OVO Sound

    The 2014 ESPYS - Backstage

    Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

  7. Ice Cube – Lench Mob Records

    Ice Cube Surprises Fans At 20th Anniversary Re-Release Special Screening Of His Hit Cult-Comedy 'Friday' Presented By Fathom Events...

    Source: Gabriel Olsen / Getty

  8. Fetty Wap – RGF

    Tee Grizzley In Concert - New York, NY

    Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

  9. Dr. Dre – Aftermath

    2013 BET Experience -Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, J.Cole, Miguel and SchoolBoyQ Concert

    Source: Chelsea Lauren / Getty

  10. Rick Ross – Maybach Music Group

    Official Eclipse Launch Party At Daylight Beach Club With Host Rick Ross

    Source: David Becker / Getty

  11. Nipsey Hussle – All Money In

    Power 106 Presents Powerhouse 2015

    Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

  12. French Montana – Coke Boys

    2015 BET Awards - Red Carpet

    Source: Christopher Polk/BET / Getty

  13. DJ Paul and Juicy J – Hypnotize Minds

    Power 106 FM Presents Powerhouse - Anaheim, CA

    Source: Paul R. Giunta / Getty

  14. Kanye West – G.O.O.D Music

    Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend Balmain show during Paris Fashion Week

    Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

  15. Jay-Z – RocNation

    Glastonbury Festival 2008 Day 2

    Source: Jim Dyson / Getty

  16. The Neptunes – Star Trak Entertainment

    City Of Hope's 12th Annual Songs Of Hope - Inside

    Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

  17. Nelly – Derrty Ent

    Hair Show Weekend With K. Michelle And Nelly

    Source: Prince Williams / Getty

  18. Birdman – Cash Money Records

    2016 BET Awards - Backstage: All Access

    Source: Paras Griffin/BET / Getty

  19. Lil Wayne – Young Money Entertainment

    The 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show

    Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

  20. Kevin Gates – BWA

    Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa In Concert - Charlotte, North Carolina

    Source: Jeff Hahne / Getty

  21. Eminem – Shady Records

    Reading Festival 2013 - Day 2

    Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

  22. Nas – Mass Appeal

    Hennessy V.S Presents 'Nas: Time Is Illmatic' Los Angeles Tour

    Source: Noel Vasquez / Getty

  23. ASAP Rocky – ASAP Worldwide

    2016 LACMA Art + Film Gala Honoring Robert Irwin And Kathryn Bigelow Presented By Gucci - Arrivals

    Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

  24. Jermaine Dupri – SoSoDef

    So So Def All-Star 20th Anniversary Concert

    Source: Prince Williams / Getty

  25. 50 Cent – G-Unit Records

    Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - May 20, 2014

    Source: Robin Marchant / Getty

  26. E-40 – Sick Wid It Records

    BottleRock Napa Valley 2017 - Day 1

    Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

  27. Cam’Ron – Diplomat Records

    Private Screening Of Cam'ron's 'First Of The Month' Web Series

    Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

  28. Master P – No Limit Records/No Limit Forever

    Getty Images Portrait Studio Powered By Samsung Galaxy At 2015 Summer TCA's

    Source: Maarten de Boer / Getty

  29. Eazy-E – Ruthless Records

    Eazy-E Portrait Session

    Source: Al Pereira / Getty

  30. Ludacris – Disturbing Tha Peace

    Photo of LUDACRIS

    Source: Sal Idriss / Getty

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Source: XXL Magazine

