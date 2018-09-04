CLOSE
Kruz Newz: Texas Woman Takes Baby on High-Speed Car Chase and Carjacking

Catilyn Rodriguez, was seen on video from the Texas Department of Public Safety (TXDPS), speeding in an SUV, which had a blown out tire, she then lost control of the car, crashed into another car, pulls the baby still in a car seat out of the SUV and runs across a busy highway and attempts to carjack another vehicle. Just watch the video below!

 

 

