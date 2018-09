29 year-old Caitlyn Rodriguez, of San Antonio, Texas, was the lady who took police on a 100 mph high speed chase with her baby in the backseat of her Mercedes-Benz SUV. She’s since been arrested and the baby turned over to Child Protective Services. See the video below for more details (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices)

Video shot from a DPS helicopter shows a woman leading Texas troopers on a 100 mph chase and then crashing into a pickup — all with a baby inside a baby carrier. And it didn't end there… https://t.co/bakguT6oXJ pic.twitter.com/qY38B1Musy — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) September 3, 2018

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Also On 97.9 The Beat: