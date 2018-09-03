Kruz Newz: More Than 200,000 Teens Had Plastic Surgery Last Year

There were over 200,000 cosmetic procedures were performed on patients between the ages of 13 to 19 in 2017. Some people are even requesting to look like the Snapchat filters.

According to Marketwatch, more than 40% of surgeons in a recent American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery survey said looking better in selfies on Instagram, Snapchat, and Facebook was an incentive for patients of all ages getting surgery.

More than 200,000 teens had plastic surgery last year, and social media had a lot to do with it https://t.co/IxAzGA8jGM pic.twitter.com/9LuU0buUxR — Kari Paul (@kari_paul) August 30, 2018

