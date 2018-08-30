CLOSE
Emmy Rossum Is Leaving ‘Shameless’: ‘The Last 8 Years Have Been the Best of My Life’

68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

It looks like Fiona Gallagher is saying goodbye, which means Emmy Rossum is saying goodbye to Shameless.

The 31-year old actress shared a lengthy Facebook post acknowledging her time on the show, writing,

“It’s hard thing to put into words, feelings. But I’m going to try. This business is always an adventure, full of travel and opportunities to tell stories. Usually as an actor, every few months, you travel to a new place, start a new project, build a new character, learn new rhythms, new inside jokes with your crew, make new friends.”

“The opportunity to play Fiona has been a gift,” she continued. “There are few characters — female or otherwise — as layered and dynamic. She is a mother lion, fierce, flawed and sexually liberated. She is injured, vulnerable, but will never give up. She is living in an economic depression, but refuses to be depressed. She is resourceful. She is loyal. She is brave. I knew it the second I read the pilot script, this was different, this was special. I tirelessly prepped the audition with my coach Terry Knickerbocker. I walked to the appointment in the rain so I looked disheveled. During my third audition, when I got the part IN the room, I literally jumped up and down screaming in joyous relief and disbelief. Quite simply, the last eight years have been the best of my life.”

Read the full post below:

Shameless returns to Showtime on Sept. 9.

Emmy Rossum Is Leaving 'Shameless': 'The Last 8 Years Have Been the Best of My Life'

photos
