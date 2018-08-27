Man Dressed As Police Officer Sexually Assaults Woman In Ft. Worth [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

A man dressed as a police officer, robbed and sexually assaulted a woman in her Ft. Worth home yesterday (August 26, 2018). The aggressor, later identified by police as Jesus Gloria, has since been arrested by Fort Worth police. The victim’s name has not been released yet, but sources say she was 78-years-old. See the video below for more details (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices).

#NEW: Suspect who impersonated Fort Worth officer and robbed, sexually assaulted 78-year-old woman has been identified as Jesus Gloria: https://t.co/Tzf2W2Xy6e pic.twitter.com/VmV7ABtp4y — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) August 27, 2018

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

