Man Dressed As Police Officer Sexually Assaults Woman In Ft. Worth [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
A man dressed as a police officer, robbed and sexually assaulted a woman in her Ft. Worth home yesterday (August 26, 2018). The aggressor, later identified by police as Jesus Gloria, has since been arrested by Fort Worth police. The victim’s name has not been released yet, but sources say she was 78-years-old. See the video below for more details (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices).
Source: CBS11 News
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Guess My Age: Celebs Keeping It Tight
Guess My Age: Celebs Keeping It Tight
1. Taraji P Henson1 of 17
2. Sanaa Lathan2 of 17
3. Naomi Campbell3 of 17
4. Tyra Banks4 of 17
5. Halle Berry5 of 17
6. Jada Pinkett Smith6 of 17
7. Mary J. Blige7 of 17
8. Brandy8 of 17
9. Nia Long9 of 17
10. Angela Bassett10 of 17
11. Jennifer Lopez11 of 17
12. Mariah Carey12 of 17
13. Vanessa Williams13 of 17
14. Jennifer Hudson14 of 17
15. Michelle Obama15 of 17
16. Tasha Smith16 of 17
17. Jenifer Lewis17 of 17
The Latest: