Man Dressed As Police Officer Sexually Assaults Woman In Ft. Worth [VIDEO]

Broken handcuffs

Source: Yasuhide Fumoto / Getty

A man dressed as a police officer, robbed and sexually assaulted a woman  in her Ft. Worth home yesterday (August 26, 2018). The aggressor, later identified by police as Jesus Gloria, has since been arrested by Fort Worth police. The victim’s name has not been released yet, but sources say she was 78-years-old. See the video below for more details (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices).

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

