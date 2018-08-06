1 Dallas Woman Dead After Getting Hit By Car Waiting On Bus [VIDEO]

CLOSE
1 Dallas Woman Dead After Getting Hit By Car Waiting On Bus

A woman in Dallas was killed Sunday afternoon after being struck by a car. The woman was waiting on the bus near Buckner and Peavy when the accident occurred. Information about the driver of that car has not been released yet. See the video below for more info (be patient as it loads or refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

