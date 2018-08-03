Kruz Newz: WWE Legend Kane is Now the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee

0 reads Leave a comment
Glenn Jacobs aka WWE legend Kane won the Knox County, Tennessee mayoral race. They even had his theme song playing as he took the stage! He’s not the first wrestler to take office, in 1998 Jesse “The Body” Ventura was elected governor of Minnesota, after serving as mayor.
