CLOSE
Live and Loca News
Home > Live And Loca News

Kruz Newz: WWE Legend Kane is Now the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee

0 reads
Leave a comment

Glenn Jacobs aka WWE legend Kane won the Knox County, Tennessee mayoral race.  They even had his theme song playing as he took the stage!  He’s not the first wrestler to take office, in 1998 Jesse “The Body” Ventura was elected governor of Minnesota, after serving as mayor.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

The Latest:

YG

YG Stops By Veda Loca In The Morning (PHOTOS)

8 photos Launch gallery

YG Stops By Veda Loca In The Morning (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Kruz Newz: WWE Legend Kane is Now the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee

YG Stops By Veda Loca In The Morning (PHOTOS)

Glenn Jacobs , Kane , Knox County , mayor , WWE

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close