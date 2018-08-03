Kruz Newz: WWE Legend Kane is Now the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee

Glenn Jacobs aka WWE legend Kane won the Knox County, Tennessee mayoral race. They even had his theme song playing as he took the stage! He’s not the first wrestler to take office, in 1998 Jesse “The Body” Ventura was elected governor of Minnesota, after serving as mayor.

Even Had His Theme Song Playing: Glenn Jacobs aka "Kane" From WWE Gives His Victory Speech After Winning Race For Knox County Mayor! pic.twitter.com/fEebGX4KJI — Djswauvea (@djswauvea) August 3, 2018

Glenn Jacobs, aka WWE star Kane, has been elected the next mayor of Knox County in Tennessee. https://t.co/1CAsgiRiK8 — ESPN (@espn) August 3, 2018

