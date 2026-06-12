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Jalen Rose Is Taking Over TV And Will Never Be Broke Again

Why Jalen Rose Is Taking Over TV And Will Never Be Broke Again

Published on June 12, 2026
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A smiling man wearing a colorful floral shirt and sunglasses, holding a microphone and standing in front of a red background with text "The Morning Hustle" and "Jalen Rose: The Interview".
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Jalen Rose Talks Real on the Morning Hustle

Jalen Rose pulled up to the Morning Hustle, and Detroit’s own kept it 10 toes down on everything from hoops to building generational legacy.

The name carries weight. Rose broke down how his mother created “Jalen” back in 1973, blending his uncle Leonard and his father James. Every Jalen walking today is 30 or younger — he’s the original.

NBA Finals got him fired up. Rose recapped the Knicks comeback from 29 points down, and gave his best assessment of where the Spurs went wrong.

He opened about getting his full circle moment of getting an honorary doctorate from Michigan. He told the story of the hole in his mama’s car floor and how he manifested the NBA dream while idolizing Dr. J. His dreams are even bigger now in this era of his career.


Rose is at the helm of Southwest Highon Tubi, tackling real issues — teen pregnancy, drugs, violence — head on. He wants to get back to owning our communities narratives in media.

He also proudly boasted about The Jalen Rose Leadership Academy in Detroit just marking 15 years with zero state funding. Pure community love, Fab Five energy.

His final gem on money: “Life changes when all of your bills are in your name.”

“It’s a perfect day to boss up.”

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Why Jalen Rose Is Taking Over TV And Will Never Be Broke Again was originally published on themorninghustle.com

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