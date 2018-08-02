2 reads Leave a comment
Anthony Allen used to be a teacher with Allen ISD and now has been with the Garland Police Department. So he knows first hand how some families struggle to get everything they need for school. On Tuesday, he gave away 72 backpacks and supplies to the kids, which he and his wife bought with their own money.
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- Kobe Bryant is NOT Coming Back to the NBA, Says His Wife [VIDEO]
- Kruz Newz: Nissan’s New Tech Will Help Prevent Hot Car Deaths
- NBA Star Blake Griffin Ordered To Pay $258K A Month In Child Support
- Kruz Newz: Garland Police Officer Buys Backpacks and Supplies for the Kids
- Dallas Officials Struggling To Find Solutions That Confiscate Guns From Violent Offenders [VIDEO]
- The 8th Month Brings New Beginnings
- Nicki Minaj’s “Queen” Release Date Delayed
- R. Kelly’s Manager Wanted By Police Over Alleged Death Threat
- Derez De’Shon Drops New Visuals To Another New Single (Explicit Content)
- Lil Pump Teases A Hidden Track With XXXTentacion
YG Stops By Veda Loca In The Morning (PHOTOS)
8 photos Launch gallery
YG Stops By Veda Loca In The Morning (PHOTOS)
1. YGSource:Radio One 1 of 8
2. YGSource:Radio One 2 of 8
3. YGSource:Radio One 3 of 8
4. YGSource:Radio One 4 of 8
5. YGSource:Radio One 5 of 8
6. YGSource:Radio One 6 of 8
7. YGSource:Radio One 7 of 8
8. YGSource:Radio One 8 of 8
comments – add yours