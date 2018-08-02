CLOSE
Kruz Newz: Garland Police Officer Buys Backpacks and Supplies for the Kids

Anthony Allen used to be a teacher with Allen ISD and now has been with the Garland Police Department. So he knows first hand how some families struggle to get everything they need for school.  On Tuesday, he gave away 72 backpacks and supplies to the kids, which he and his wife bought with their own money.

 

