Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

85-year-old Edward Sebastian was killed in his Pleasant Grove home on Saturday, by David Lee Rickerson who recently confessed to the murder yesterday (July 30, 2018). David is now sitting in Lew Sterrett Jail in Dallas. See the video below for more info (be patient as it loads or refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

The Latest:

#WordEyeHeard: Lala Anthony to Play Kiki in “In My Feelings” Video

Kruz Newz: Please Don’t Do the Hot Water Challenge

Elderly Man In Pleasant Grove Killed In His Home [VIDEO]

LeBron James Says Donald Trump Is Using Sports To Divide Us

Drake To Produce HBO Series “Euphoria”

Bow Wow Is So Tired Of Fame He’s Giving Away His Money & Leaving Rap

Can You Keep A Straight face for 97 Seconds

Hell Nah: Watch How Tekashi 69 Celebrates His BillBoard Success

Noreaga ft. Fat Joe “Don’t Know,” Tory Lanez “Numbers Out the Gym” & More | Daily Visuals 7.30.18

Octavia Spencer To Play Haircare Mogul Madam CJ Walker In New Netflix Series

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: