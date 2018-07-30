CLOSE
2 Men Arrested After Robbing Ft. Worth Family Dollar [VIDEO]

23088171

Source: Hemera Technologies / Getty

2 men, disguised as women, were arrested this weekend after robbing a Family Dollar store in Ft. Worth, TX. See the video below for more info (be patient as it loads or refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

