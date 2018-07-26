CLOSE
Live and Loca News
Home > Live And Loca News

Kruz Newz: NTSB is Warning Drivers About the “In My Feelings” Challenge

2 reads
Leave a comment

Safety experts from the National Transportation Safety Board are warning drivers about the “In My Feelings” challenge made popular by Shiggy.  You know where people jump out of a moving vehicle and dance to Drake’s “In My Feelings” song.  I’ve seen some funny videos like where a dude locked himself out of his car as it was rolling down the street all for the challenge.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

The Latest:

Block Party

97 Days Of Summer: Ft. Worth Block Party (PHOTO GALLERY)

17 photos Launch gallery

97 Days Of Summer: Ft. Worth Block Party (PHOTO GALLERY)

Continue reading Kruz Newz: NTSB is Warning Drivers About the “In My Feelings” Challenge

97 Days Of Summer: Ft. Worth Block Party (PHOTO GALLERY)

Challenge , Drake , In My Feelings , NTSB , Shiggy

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close