2 reads Leave a comment
Safety experts from the National Transportation Safety Board are warning drivers about the “In My Feelings” challenge made popular by Shiggy. You know where people jump out of a moving vehicle and dance to Drake’s “In My Feelings” song. I’ve seen some funny videos like where a dude locked himself out of his car as it was rolling down the street all for the challenge.
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- New Music: Derez De’Shon Feat. Nephew Texas Boy – “Pride” [Explicit Video]
- New Music: Shon Thang & Sherwood Marty – “Grind” [Explicit Video]
- New Music: PnB Rock – “Real Luv” [Explicit Audio]
- New Music: Trapboy Freddy & Go Yayo – “Look At Me” [Explicit Video]
- New Music: 6ix9ine Feat. Nicki Minaj & Murda Beatz – “FEFE” [Explicit Video]
- Kruz Newz: NTSB is Warning Drivers About the “In My Feelings” Challenge
- Kruz Newz: Dallas Mavericks Dancers Will Show Less Skin, Cleaner Routines
- Veda Loca In The Morning: Shark Week
- Don’t Panic! They’re Just Planets
- 5 People Shot In Drive-By Near Fair Park In South Dallas [VIDEO]
97 Days Of Summer: Ft. Worth Block Party (PHOTO GALLERY)
17 photos Launch gallery
97 Days Of Summer: Ft. Worth Block Party (PHOTO GALLERY)
1.1 of 17
2.2 of 17
3.3 of 17
4.4 of 17
5.5 of 17
6.6 of 17
7.7 of 17
8.8 of 17
9.9 of 17
10.10 of 17
11.11 of 17
12.12 of 17
13.13 of 17
14.14 of 17
15.15 of 17
16.16 of 17
17.17 of 17
comments – add yours