Kruz Newz: NTSB is Warning Drivers About the “In My Feelings” Challenge

Safety experts from the National Transportation Safety Board are warning drivers about the “In My Feelings” challenge made popular by Shiggy. You know where people jump out of a moving vehicle and dance to Drake’s “In My Feelings” song. I’ve seen some funny videos like where a dude locked himself out of his car as it was rolling down the street all for the challenge.

sana in my feelings challenge pic.twitter.com/q5mFnehotb — candy 70% done (@huntyminatozaki) July 25, 2018

