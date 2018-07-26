Kruz Newz: Dallas Mavericks Dancers Will Show Less Skin, Cleaner Routines

Due to many sexual harassment incidents, the Dallas Mavs CEO Cynthia Marshall has revealed that the dancers will be showing less skin and cleaner dance routines this fall. They want to revamp their image, they no longer want them to just be eye-candy.

Dallas Mavericks dancers to show less skin, clean-up routines –> https://t.co/ocgg0RNBvb — NBCDFWSports (@NBCDFWSports) July 26, 2018

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: