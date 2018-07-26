Kruz Newz: Dallas Mavericks Dancers Will Show Less Skin, Cleaner Routines

0 reads Leave a comment
Due to many sexual harassment incidents, the Dallas Mavs CEO Cynthia Marshall has revealed that the dancers will be showing less skin and cleaner dance routines this fall. They want to revamp their image, they no longer want them to just be eye-candy.
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- Don’t Panic! They’re Just Planets
- 5 People Shot In Drive-By Near Fair Park In South Dallas [VIDEO]
- Chance The Rapper Vs Nick Not The Rapper
- Cuteness Overload: Beyonce, Blue Ivy And The Twins Stunt On Vacation [PHOTOS]
- Faith Evans Now Has A Stevie J Tattoo To Confirm The Marriage Is Real [PHOTO]
- You’ll Never Guess Who’s Joining The ‘Power’ Cast This Sunday
- L Boogie TBD: 6 Stages Of Grief When Lauryn Hill Cancels A Show Or Is Late
- Who Want Smoke? Here’s How Vic Mensa’s Beef With Tekashi 69 & DJ Akademics Got Started
- LOL: Ellen Makes Millennials & Baby Boomers Look Ignant By Pitting Them Against Each Other
- GG Music Premiere: Lou CharLe$‘ “Run It Back”
YG Stops By Veda Loca In The Morning (PHOTOS)
8 photos Launch gallery
YG Stops By Veda Loca In The Morning (PHOTOS)
1. YGSource:Radio One 1 of 8
2. YGSource:Radio One 2 of 8
3. YGSource:Radio One 3 of 8
4. YGSource:Radio One 4 of 8
5. YGSource:Radio One 5 of 8
6. YGSource:Radio One 6 of 8
7. YGSource:Radio One 7 of 8
8. YGSource:Radio One 8 of 8
comments – add yours