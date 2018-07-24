97 Days Of Summer: Block Party at Beckley-Saner Park Recap [VIDEO]

97.9 The Beat TV Events
| 07.24.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

This was so much fun! Here’s a recap of our 97 Days of Summer Block Party at Beckley-Saner Park.

Video shot by Shun Atkins.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show

45 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)

45 photos Launch gallery

45 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 97 Days Of Summer: Block Party at Beckley-Saner Park Recap [VIDEO]

45 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)

 

The Latest:

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
When The Twerk Don’t Werk: Is Nick Young…
 15 hours ago
07.23.18
62 items
Reec Treats The City Powered By Wendy’s [Exclusive…
 16 hours ago
07.23.18
Listen Up: Charlamagne Tha God Finally Addresses 20…
 17 hours ago
07.23.18
Mya Is Bringing ALL The Sexy Back In…
 17 hours ago
07.23.18
8th Annual MtvU Woodie Awards
Mac Miller Returns to the DFW with new…
 18 hours ago
07.23.18
#BijouStarFiles: R. Kelly Addresses Sexual Abuse Allegations In…
 19 hours ago
07.23.18
Say WHAT?! All The Things R. Kelly Confessed…
 1 day ago
07.23.18
Talk Yo S#!t: Witness Gary Payton’s Ruthless Trash…
 2 days ago
07.22.18
Bag Secured: Saquon Barkley Signs Monster Rookie Deal…
 2 days ago
07.22.18
Future Is For The Children: This Baby Gets…
 2 days ago
07.22.18
Rihanna Is Blonde Again And We Are Not…
 2 days ago
07.22.18
Harlem Hands: Dave East Got Into A Fight…
 2 days ago
07.22.18
Watch: When Dad Does Your Hair Vs. When…
 2 days ago
07.22.18
Numbers Never Lie: NBA Players React To NBA2K…
 2 days ago
07.22.18
Congrats! Pusha T Marries Longtime Girlfriend Virginia Williams
 2 days ago
07.22.18
Anonymous Queen? Fans Think Beyoncé Is Secret Scholarship…
 2 days ago
07.22.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close