Body Found Of Missing Plano Woman [VIDEO]

The body of the missing Plano, TX woman, Libby Elizabeth Michelle Davis, who drove her car off the George Bush Tollway has now been found. See the video below for more info (be patient as it loads or refresh page to view).
Source: CBS11 News
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
