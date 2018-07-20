Body Found Of Missing Plano Woman [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

The body of the missing Plano, TX woman, Libby Elizabeth Michelle Davis, who drove her car off the George Bush Tollway has now been found. See the video below for more info (be patient as it loads or refresh page to view).

#Breaking News: We are sad to announce that the body found today near Ohio & PGBT has been identified as Elizabeth “Libby” Davis, who went missing yesterday after a car crash. Please keep the family & friends in your thoughts and prayers. Foul play is not expected. pic.twitter.com/eQZmL8AVYl — Plano Police (Texas) (@PlanoPoliceDept) July 19, 2018

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

