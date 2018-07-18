CLOSE
Here’s Why Jay-Z Is MAD

Nineth Annual Billboard Music Awards

Source: Ron Galella / Getty

Jay-Z is mad because his “Made In America” tour stop in Philly is being relocated. The mayor is going to evict the festival from the Ben Franklin Parkway and plans to move it to another location.  Click link to learn more!

Would you protest this move?

Dallas Cowboys v New York Jets

The Life & Times Of Jay-Z (Photo Gallery)

30 photos Launch gallery

The Life & Times Of Jay-Z (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading Here’s Why Jay-Z Is MAD

The Life & Times Of Jay-Z (Photo Gallery)

jay-z

comments – add yours
