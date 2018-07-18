Here’s Why Jay-Z Is MAD

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Jay-Z is mad because his “Made In America” tour stop in Philly is being relocated. The mayor is going to evict the festival from the Ben Franklin Parkway and plans to move it to another location. Click link to learn more!

Would you protest this move?

